Hydrogen Roadshow Katima Cluster Sessions to Take Place in November

Energy

September 15, 2023

Staff Reporter

KATIMA MULILO, Sept. 15 – The National Green Hydrogen Roadshow, a collaborative effort between the Government of the Republic of Namibia (GRN) and Hyphen Hydrogen Energy (Hyphen), has announced the rescheduling of the Katima Cluster meetings originally planned for September 18th-20th, 2023, covering Katima, Rundu, and Nkurenkuru.

Since its launch in August, the roadshow has garnered considerable attention and participation from a diverse array of groups and communities eager to engage with Hyphen and gain deeper insights into the Socio-Economic Development (SED) Framework.

In light of unforeseen circumstances, the Katima Cluster meetings will be postponed and are now scheduled to occur during the week commencing November 13, 2023. Further specifics regarding locations and dates will be provided by Hyphen in due course.

The Hyphen project represents a critical initial step in GRN’s strategy to establish a large-scale green hydrogen industry in Namibia, with a substantial investment of US$10 billion, roughly equivalent to Namibia’s annual GDP. This initiative is expected to generate up to 15,000 new jobs during the construction phase and 3,000 permanent positions during operation. Hyphen is committed to filling approximately 90% of these positions with Namibian talent and aims for 30% local procurement of goods, services, and materials throughout both the construction and operation phases.

