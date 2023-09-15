Zimbabwean president lays out agenda for second term

Trending Now
Zimbabwe's President Elect Emmerson Mnangagwa speaks to the media at State House in Harare, August 27, 2023. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
POLITICS

September 15, 2023

HARARE, Sept. 15 — Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa laid out on Thursday the agenda for his second term in office following re-election last month.

During a high-level government retreat, Mnangagwa said the new government will accelerate people-centred development to achieve Zimbabwe’s “Vision 2030,” which seeks to propel the southern African country into an upper-middle income economy by the year 2030.

He demanded the recently sworn-in cabinet ministers and public sector leaders improve people’s livelihoods and pass on the momentum accumulated during his first five-year term in office.

Mnangagwa appointed a 26-member cabinet on Monday.

“Our people deserve quality, affordable and accessible services,” Mnangagwa said. “More of our people must be taken out of poverty into prosperity, especially the vulnerable, women and youth.”

Mnangagwa said that his new government will continue consolidating food security through higher agricultural production, mechanization and modernization.

He said that the government must continue to create an enabling environment for investment and that fiscal and monetary policies should foster economic stability and predictability as well as spur confidence among citizens.

“The country will only develop best practices through benchmarking government services,” said Mnangagwa.

He urged all government officials to work with urgency and complement each other’s roles in order to promote the realization of Vision 2030. (Xinhua)

