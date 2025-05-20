Namibia’s new labor bill aims to improve workplace safety

WINDHOEK, May 20 — Namibia is advancing its labor legislation to protect workers with the validation of a new Occupational Safety and Health Bill, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The legislation, currently undergoing its final review phase, aims to establish a more inclusive framework for workplace safety and health across all sectors, addressing both traditional hazards and emerging global challenges.

Speaking at a workshop in the Namibian capital of Windhoek, Deputy Executive Director in the Ministry of Justice and Labor Relations Aune Mudjanima said, “This is a significant stepping stone toward our collective commitment to the protection of safety and health in the workplace.”

Mudjanima highlighted that the bill is the culmination of extensive consultations involving various stakeholders, underscoring a collaborative effort to improve national occupational safety and health standards. She said the goal of comprehensive coverage and protection for all remains a top priority in the ever-changing world of work, especially in the face of emerging environmental challenges such as climate change, epidemics, and pandemics.

“The bill provides for, among others, the safety and health of workers against hazards arising out of or in connection with the activities at the workplace, duties, and rights at work,” the official said.

The bill also incorporates provisions for employee wellness, recognizing the critical link between occupational and psychosocial issues, she noted, stressing that this provides an opportunity to ensure a comprehensive approach to securing holistic workers’ well-being, including mental health.

“The government recognizes the benefits of a safe and healthy working environment as an enhancer of performance, productivity, and the driving force of economic growth,” Mudjanima added.