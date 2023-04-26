HEINEKEN’s acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries brings over €1 billion in net revenue to African footprint

NDN Staffer

Amsterdam, April 26 — HEINEKEN N.V. has announced the completion of its acquisition of Distell Group Holdings Limited and Namibia Breweries Limited to create a new HEINEKEN majority-owned business in Southern Africa. This new business is known as HEINEKEN Beverages, reflecting the company’s multi-category portfolio and commitment to delivering high-quality beverages to consumers across the continent.

The acquisition of these two entities will bring over 5,400 employees of Distell and Namibia Breweries into HEINEKEN, adding more than €1 billion in net revenue and €150 million in operating profit to HEINEKEN’s African footprint. By combining the strengths of all three entities, the company can leverage its expertise and resources to foster growth, create jobs, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.

“We are delighted to welcome the talented employees of Distell and Namibia Breweries into HEINEKEN,” said Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board. “By combining our strengths, we can foster growth and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.”

HEINEKEN Beverages will now move ahead with a significant public interest package, which includes an ambitious investment plan of more than €500m over five years, investing more than €250m towards the construction of a new brewery and maltery, establishing a €20m supplier development fund, and contributing €10m towards a localisation and growth fund in South Africa over five years. The company will also create an Innovation and Research & Development hub for the region and implement a ‘Tavern Transformation’ programme, supporting around 1,000 tavern owners to become licensed, sustainable local enterprises over a five-year period.

The agreement with the Competition Authorities in South Africa shows HEINEKEN’s commitment to the South African economy, and the public interest package is a vote of confidence for the region. The investment plan and programmes will not only contribute to HEINEKEN Beverages’ growth but also create job opportunities, support local businesses and drive economic development in the region. The Innovation and Research & Development hub for the region will also support local innovation, creating a lasting impact on the communities in which it operates.

HEINEKEN’s acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries is a strategic move that will help HEINEKEN Beverages to capture significant growth opportunities in Southern Africa. With a multi-category portfolio and commitment to delivering high-quality beverages, HEINEKEN Beverages is well-positioned to drive growth and contribute to the overall economic development of the region. – Namibia Daily News