Namibia Told to Adopt Vertical Integration to Build Sustainable Extractive Industry

NDN Staffer

WINDHOEK, April 26 — The African Energy Chamber (AEC) held an industry intelligence session at the 2023 Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) on Tuesday. The AEC, which represents the African energy sector, shared its insights on local business development and skill-building opportunities within the industry. The session focused on key issues faced by the Namibian and African oil and gas sector, from job creation across the energy value chain to the implementation of effective local content policy.

Led by AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk, the workshop highlighted the lack of employment opportunities and skill-building within Namibia’s extractive industries. Ayuk emphasized the importance of creating jobs and involving young people and businesses in the industry. Grace Orife, CEO of Adelaar Energy Limited, emphasized the need for gender diversity and inclusion within the oil and gas industry. The panellists encouraged collaboration and initiatives such as the African Women Business Energy Network to connect young girls with successful women in the region who have already accomplished a lot in oil and gas. They also encouraged women to enter STEM fields.

Anthony Paul, Principal Consultant at the Association of Caribbean Energy Specialists, stressed the importance of local subcontracting in building a sustainable and inclusive extractive industry. Dr. Riverson Oppong, Commercial Operations Manager at Ghana National Gas Company, echoed the value of establishing a local supply chain for emerging producers like Namibia.

“In the oil and gas industry, you’re building facilities to last for 20-40 years. You want to be able to ensure that the locals in that country are able to manage those assets, as in the long term, it becomes increasingly difficult to hire the necessary ex-pats,” added Seyi Afolabi, CEO of Reservoir & Facilities Solutions Nigeria Limited. “It is in your interest, as an international company, to train the people there. As soon as local governments see huge investment, you need to position your people in order to take over.”

The panellists emphasized the need for a locally managed, vertically integrated business model that ensures greater socioeconomic value and impact. The session concluded with a call to action for the industry to work together to create inclusive employment opportunities, encourage local sub-contracting, and establish effective local content policies.

– Namibia Daily News