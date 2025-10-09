Australia welcomes Middle East peace plan, urging all parties to respect the terms

CANBERRA, Oct. 9 — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on Thursday welcomed the first phase of the peace plan for Gaza, urging all parties to respect the terms.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Albanese and Wong said Australia welcomes the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the plan to bring peace to Gaza, describing it as a “much needed step towards peace.

” They said that Australia has consistently been a part of international calls for a ceasefire, the return of all hostages and the unimpeded flow of aid into Gaza.

“We urge all parties to respect the terms of the plan,” Albanese and Wong said. “Together with our partners, Australia will continue to do what we can to contribute to a just and enduring two-state solution.

” Albanese and Wong announced from New York last month that Australia has formally recognized the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. (Xinhua)

