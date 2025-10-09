Trending Now
Home Australia Australia welcomes Middle East peace plan, urging all parties to respect the terms
Australia welcomes Middle East peace plan, urging all parties to respect the terms
AustraliaInternationalPOLITICS

Australia welcomes Middle East peace plan, urging all parties to respect the terms

October 9, 2025

CANBERRA, Oct. 9 — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong on Thursday welcomed the first phase of the peace plan for Gaza, urging all parties to respect the terms.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Albanese and Wong said Australia welcomes the announcement that Israel and Hamas have agreed to the first phase of the plan to bring peace to Gaza, describing it as a “much needed step towards peace.

” They said that Australia has consistently been a part of international calls for a ceasefire, the return of all hostages and the unimpeded flow of aid into Gaza.

“We urge all parties to respect the terms of the plan,” Albanese and Wong said. “Together with our partners, Australia will continue to do what we can to contribute to a just and enduring two-state solution.

” Albanese and Wong announced from New York last month that Australia has formally recognized the independent and sovereign State of Palestine. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 52
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

BRICS should contribute to multi-polar world: Chinese Foreign...

September 27, 2024

Shincheonji Church of Jesus, to hold a series...

October 7, 2021

IS ambush kills five Syrian soldiers in eastern...

January 3, 2022

At least two injured in bomb explosion in...

February 5, 2022

B9 Summit calls for stronger NATO presence on...

June 11, 2022

Russia launches 800 drones, 13 missiles against Ukraine...

September 7, 2025

Iran approves formation of new defense council

August 4, 2025

BMW Brilliance, BMW China recall 72,847 vehicles

December 12, 2021

Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 6.5 mln: Africa CDC

July 27, 2021

Brazil warns banks against enforcing U.S. Magnitsky sanctions

August 21, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.