GIPF TO CONDUCT PRE-RETIREMENT WORKSHOPS

Windhoek, April 21 — The Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) plans to host pre-retirement workshops on the 26th, 27th, and 28th of April 2022 at NIPAM in Windhoek, from 08h00 to 15h00 on each day. The aim is to prepare our members between the ages of 53 and 59 years, who are planning to go on early or normal retirement. The workshops are part of an extensive member education campaign undertaken by the Fund on an annual basis. Members are welcome to choose the date they wish to attend the workshop. With members being the core of the Fund’s business, it is pivotal that they are well informed regarding their benefits to ensure well-informed decisions that are beneficial to them and their beneficiaries when on retirement. It is with this background that the below topics will be discussed:

Overview of GIPF benefits

Enjoying & loving retirement

Retirement planning

Overview of the PSEMAS medical aid benefits

Individual queries and consultations

Overview of GIPF Investments

According to Amos Kambonde, GIPF Manager for Marketing Services, the main aim of retirement planning is to ensure that this period of life is not stressful for the member of the family. He adds that GIPF envisions a generation of financially independent pensioners and that the member’s pension alone might not be sufficient to ensure their financial independence at retirement, hence the need for additional savings.

“Members are always encouraged to top-up or save more towards retirement through various vehicles such as retirement annuities, unit trusts, and or fixed investment vehicles. We all know it is sometimes very difficult to save up elsewhere, but we do need to sacrifice for these additional savings”, he added.

The Fund, therefore, appeals to all its members in the above-mentioned age groups to attend any one of three sessions between the 26th and 28th April 2022. Follow and subscribe to our social media platforms listed below for the program and feel free to share it.