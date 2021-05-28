Nigerian president appoints new army chief

ABUJA, May 28 — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the country’s new army chief.

The military confirmed the appointment in an official statement. Prior to his appointment, Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army, said the statement by military spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu.

The new army chief is also the incumbent theater commander of the country’s counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency military outfit code-named HADIN KAI in Nigeria’s northeast region, he added.

Yahaya’s appointment as army chief followed the death of his predecessor Ibrahim Attahiru in a plane crash in the northwestern state of Kaduna on Friday.

Attahiru and 10 others in his entourage were confirmed killed in the incident. (Xinhua)