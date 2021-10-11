FNB and partners assist farmers in fire and drought-stricken areas

WINDHOEK, OCT 11 – Raging fires have the past few weeks threatened to consume farmland and bushes, thereby destabilising eco-systems from various parts of the country. FNB Namibia recently joined many others in assisting the Namibia Farmers Association’s drought relief project. FNB’s donation was used to purchase lucern which in turn was transported by NBL, free of charge, to commercial farmers in the fire ravished areas of Aranos as well as communal farmers in the drought-stricken areas of Khorixas and Damaraland. Another 25 communal farmers in the Karasburg area were also assisted with lucern bales.

More drought relief was forthcoming through the Leonardville Farmers Association, driven by Gys van Tonder, where 8000 bales of grass were donated towards Namibia Drought relief. Once again Namibia Breweries Limited organised the transport while Pick n Pay and Hartlief donated lunch packs which were handed out to the people loading the grass in the Leonardville area.

Rene Botes, FNB Manager: Merchant Acquiring said: “We must never forget that agriculture and farming is one of the backbones of our economy and contributes greatly to the GDP as well as employment creating and food security. While many farmers welcomed the rains last year, there are still many areas within Namibia which have been crippled by drought for the past years and have not had the relief of good rains. Coupled to this, fires all over the country have destroyed thousands of hectares of farmland and our hearts go out to the farmers who are battling these natural elements. We are humbled to be in a privileged position to help and know that every donation towards our farmers assists them to make a success of their business, thereby contributing towards wealth creation and job creation in our country.” – NDN Staffer