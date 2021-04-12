Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 4.34 mln: Africa CDC.

ADDIS ABABA, April 12 — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,340,817 as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 115,418 while 3,897,927 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.

In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.

South Africa has recorded 1,557, 527 COVID-19 cases, the most among African countries.

On Friday, Morocco became only the second African country to pass the 500,000 COVID-19 infections mark. Morocco has registered 501,688 COVID-19 cases as of Sunday.

Five Countries account for about 64 percent of all cases reported in Africa. These five African countries are South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia.

According to the Africa CDC, the African continent accounts for 3.3 percent of total COVID-19 cases reported globally. Xinhua