Tanzania allocates over 800,000 hectares of land for investment projects

DAR ES SALAAM, Nov. 21 — At least 885,144 hectares of land has been allocated to local and foreign investors in Tanzania for undertaking investment projects, a senior official said on Sunday.

The East African nation’s Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development, William Lukuvi, said projects that are being undertaken in the allocated land include industries, agriculture, hotels, and trade.

Lukuvi told a news conference in the capital Dodoma that another 224,439.4 hectares of land have been set aside for investment master plans in districts and rural areas.

“The allocation of these lands to prospective investors is overseen by the Tanzania Investment Center and the Export Processing Zones Authority,” said the minister. (Xinhua)