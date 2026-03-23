Namibian aviation group implements fuel surcharge amid global fuel price volatility

WINDHOEK, March 23– Namibia’s Westair Group, a private aviation company, has implemented a fuel surcharge across its services due to ongoing global and regional pressures affecting fuel supply and prices.

In a statement on Monday, the group said that over the past weeks, due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, volatility in fuel availability, and sustained increases in fuel costs have placed significant pressure on the aviation industry worldwide.

The introduction of a fuel surcharge will allow the Westair Group to maintain its operational standards, route network, and service reliability, while continuing to provide safe and efficient air travel across Namibia and the region, the statement said.

“We remain committed to connecting Namibia and supporting the country’s tourism and business sectors,” said Henri van Schalkwyk, chief executive officer of the Westair Group.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is a necessary step to ensure that we can continue to operate sustainably in a challenging global environment.”

The surcharge will be applied across applicable bookings effective March 23 and will be reviewed regularly in line with fuel price movements, he added.

The Westair Group’s primary passenger operations, including FlyNamibia, FlyNamibia Safari and Westair Charters, provide essential air service across a variety of domestic and regional routes. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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