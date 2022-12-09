Trending Now
Asia

Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Moscow region

December 9, 2022

MOSCOW, Dec. 9 — A fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Khimki in Russia’s Moscow region on Friday, local media reported.
The fire, which started at 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (0405 GMT), has covered an area of 7,000 square meters, the press office of Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies was quoted as saying. (Xinhua)

