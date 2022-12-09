MOSCOW, Dec. 9 — A fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Khimki in Russia’s Moscow region on Friday, local media reported.
The fire, which started at 7:05 a.m. Moscow time (0405 GMT), has covered an area of 7,000 square meters, the press office of Russia’s Ministry of Emergencies was quoted as saying. (Xinhua)
Fire breaks out at shopping mall in Moscow region
MOSCOW, Dec. 9 — A fire broke out at a shopping mall in the city of Khimki in Russia’s Moscow region on Friday, local media reported.