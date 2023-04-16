Namibia Weighs Options for Attending Russia-Africa Summit, Says Finance Minister

By Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, April 16 — Namibia’s Finance Minister, Ipumbu Shiimi, has stated that the country could be represented at the highest level in the upcoming Russia-Africa summit this summer. The summit, which aims to strengthen cooperation between Russia and African nations, is scheduled to take place in the coming months.

Namibia has shown keen interest in improving its ties with Russia, and Shiimi’s statement is seen as a positive sign for bilateral relations between the two countries. The summit provides an opportunity for African nations to engage with Russia on a range of issues, including trade, investment, and security.

Namibia is one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies, with a GDP growth rate of 0.6% in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The country’s strong economic performance has been attributed to its mining sector, which contributes significantly to the country’s revenue.

The country’s interest in the Russia-Africa summit comes as no surprise, given that Russia has been increasing its engagement with African nations in recent years. The summit provides an opportunity for African nations to engage with Russia on a range of issues, including trade, investment, and security.

Russia has been pursuing closer ties with Africa in recent years, with a particular focus on expanding trade and investment. The country has signed several agreements with African nations, including Namibia, aimed at boosting economic ties and cooperation.

The summit is expected to be attended by heads of state and government officials from across Africa, providing a platform for leaders to discuss issues of mutual concern. The event is seen as an opportunity for Russia to showcase its economic potential and expand its influence in the region.

In conclusion, Namibia’s potential representation at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit highlights the country’s interest in strengthening ties with Russia. The summit provides an opportunity for African nations to engage with Russia on a range of issues, including trade, investment, and security. With growing interest in Africa among global powers, the summit is expected to be a key event in shaping the future of the region’s economic and political landscape. – Namibia Daily News