Russia condemns U.S. energy embargo against Cuba

MOSCOW, April 10 — Russia has condemned the United States’ energy embargo against Cuba and reaffirmed its support for the island country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Friday.

During political consultations held on Thursday in Havana, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov strongly condemned the U.S. economic, trade and financial blockade, as well as the energy embargo against Cuba, the ministry said in a statement.

Russia reaffirmed its commitment to providing necessary support to Cuba, including material assistance, and to further strengthening bilateral dialogue across a wide range of areas, according to the statement.

Both countries reiterated their opposition to unilateral coercive measures, interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states, and the use of force to remove “undesirable” governments, the statement added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 7