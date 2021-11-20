Trending Now
Home NationalBusiness Namibia lists biggest mobile phone company
Namibia lists biggest mobile phone company
Business

Namibia lists biggest mobile phone company

November 20, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 20 — Namibia on Friday listed the largest mobile phone company MTC on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX).
The listing, which is the largest by a Namibian company and the first by a state-owned company saw MTC sell a 49 percent stake of its company to the public through an initial public offering (IPO).
MTC raised about 2.5 billion Namibian dollars (168 million U.S. dollars) from about 299 million ordinary shares allocated through the IPO.
According to the NSX, the free float of MTC at listing will be 39.9 percent. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 11
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Winter Knights project now also on FNB Happiness...

June 5, 2018

Mixed opinion over turnout during Keetmanshoop expo

September 20, 2018

SDFN/NHAG and ALAN sign agreement

September 21, 2018

Three dimensions of nuclear: equity, security and sustainability

September 27, 2021

Economic Watch: U.S. economy faces inflation, tax hikes:...

May 3, 2021

Zimbabwean president dismisses alleged debt trap by China

September 24, 2018

Simplifying insurance.

November 10, 2020

Application for fishing quotas promoting exclusion: Likukela

June 5, 2018

FNB announces winners of competition from Ongwediva Trade...

September 6, 2018

NAMDIA announces N$40 million dividend declaration

November 1, 2021