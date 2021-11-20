Namibia lists biggest mobile phone company

WINDHOEK, Nov. 20 — Namibia on Friday listed the largest mobile phone company MTC on the Namibia Stock Exchange (NSX).

The listing, which is the largest by a Namibian company and the first by a state-owned company saw MTC sell a 49 percent stake of its company to the public through an initial public offering (IPO).

MTC raised about 2.5 billion Namibian dollars (168 million U.S. dollars) from about 299 million ordinary shares allocated through the IPO.

According to the NSX, the free float of MTC at listing will be 39.9 percent. (Xinhua)