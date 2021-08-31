European 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Matchday 6 preview, 7-8 September 2021

WINDHOEK, AUG. 31 — SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to action from the European 2022 World Cup qualifiers, with Matchday 6 fixtures scheduled for Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 September 2021.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The first major power in action on Tuesday 7 September in Portugal, who will make the long trip to Baku for a Group A clash at Azerbaijan, while their rivals Republic of Ireland and Serbia will be in action later the same evening with a key battle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Tuesday also features a potential Group G thriller between the Netherlands and Turkey in Amsterdam. Both teams flattered to deceive at Euro 2020 and need to reassure their fans with strong showings in the Qatar 2022 qualifiers.

De Oranje coach Louis van Gaal, who recently replaced Frank de Boer, is in a hurry to imprint his own ideas on the Netherlands’ team: “I’m not doing this for myself but I’m doing it to help Dutch football. I’ve always done everything to help Dutch football,” said the 70-year-old.

“I have a lot to thank them for, the status that I have as a coach is thanks to them. I think if I was the Dutch football association, I’d also have approached me. Who else could have done it? It might sound a little melodramatic, but I think experience is now very important because we do not have any time.”

The pick of games on Wednesday 8 September sees England tackle Poland in a key Group I match in Warsaw, Spain and Italy face Kosovo (Group B) and Lithuania (Group C) respectively, while Germany will also have a tough away game in Group J when they travel to Reykjavik to face Iceland.

Derr Mannschaft has entered a new era under former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick, who has promised an aggressive tactical approach: “Anyone who has followed FC Bayern for the past two years knows the football that I stand for. If you attack the opponent together and stand high up, with quick transition and quick attacks, you have a high probability of success, we want our [Germany] team to do the same.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivaled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

European WCQ broadcast details, 7-8 September 2021

All times CAT

Tuesday 7 September

18:00: Azerbaijan v Portugal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

20:45: Republic of Ireland v Serbia – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:45: Bosnia-Herzegovina v Kazakhstan

20:45: France v Finland – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

20:45: Austria v Scotland – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Denmark v Israel – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Faroe Islands v Moldova

20:45: Montenegro v Latvia

20:45: Netherlands v Turkey – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 2

20:45: Norway v Gibraltar – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

20:45: Croatia v Slovenia – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:45: Russia v Malta – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

20:45: Slovakia v Cyprus

Wednesday 8 September

18:00: Armenia v Liechtenstein – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

20:45: Greece v Sweden – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

20:45: Kosovo v Spain – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

20:45: Italy v Lithuania – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport Maximo 1

20:45: Northern Ireland v Switzerland – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1

20:45: Belarus v Belgium – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

20:45: Wales v Estonia – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

20:45: Albania v San Marino

20:45: Hungary v Andorra

20:45: Poland v England – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Iceland v Germany – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: North Macedonia v Romania