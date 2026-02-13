DR Congo says it accepts principle of Angola-proposed ceasefire

KINSHASA, Feb. 13 — The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said Friday it has accepted the principle of a ceasefire proposed by Angola, as regional mediators push for a halt to fighting in the country’s volatile east.

In a statement, the DRC presidency said President Felix Tshisekedi agreed to the proposal “in a spirit of responsibility and de-escalation” to pursue a peaceful resolution to the conflict, reaffirming Kinshasa’s commitment to regional stability.

Angola, which has served as a key mediator in the DRC crisis since 2022, proposed late Wednesday that a ceasefire between the DRC government and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group take effect on Feb. 18.

The proposed date remains subject to a public declaration of acceptance by the parties, according to Angolan authorities. The M23 has not yet responded to the Angolan proposal.

The M23 seized the eastern city of Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province, in January 2025, and Bukavu, the capital of South Kivu Province, the following month.

In recent weeks, clashes have been reported near the town of Minembwe in South Kivu, according to local sources. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

