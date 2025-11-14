Unexploded ordnance blast kills 3 children in Afghanistan

KABUL, Nov. 14 — Three children lost their lives as an unexploded device left over from the past wars exploded on Thursday in the western Afghanistan Badghis province, provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said Friday.

The ill-fated children found a toy-like device and began playing with it, but the device suddenly exploded, killing three on the spot, the official added.

This is the second incident of its kind over the past week in the same province.

A similar incident claimed the lives of two children a week ago.

The war-torn Afghanistan reportedly is among the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as the unexploded devices left over from the past more than four decades of war often kill or maim civilians, mostly children. (Xinhua)

