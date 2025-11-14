Trending Now
Home NationalCurrent Affairs Unexploded ordnance blast kills 3 children in Afghanistan
Unexploded ordnance blast kills 3 children in Afghanistan
Current AffairsInternationalMiddle Eastwar

Unexploded ordnance blast kills 3 children in Afghanistan

November 14, 2025

KABUL, Nov. 14 — Three children lost their lives as an unexploded device left over from the past wars exploded on Thursday in the western Afghanistan Badghis province, provincial police spokesman Sediqullah Sediqi said Friday.

The ill-fated children found a toy-like device and began playing with it, but the device suddenly exploded, killing three on the spot, the official added.

This is the second incident of its kind over the past week in the same province.

A similar incident claimed the lives of two children a week ago.

The war-torn Afghanistan reportedly is among the most mine-contaminated countries in the world as the unexploded devices left over from the past more than four decades of war often kill or maim civilians, mostly children. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 20
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia seeks private participation to boost transport infrastructure

May 21, 2025

Study uncovers how ocean-atmosphere coupling enhances Eurasian cold...

September 11, 2025

Situation in Sudan’s North Darfur state remains volatile:...

November 12, 2025

Iran not to attend Sharm el-Sheikh summit for...

October 13, 2025

Rundu sets for mass demonstrations against practice of...

June 16, 2023

UN releases 600,000 USD to aid Pakistan’s monsoon...

August 27, 2025

Rwanda partners with China’s CRBC to launch Africa’s...

September 4, 2025

No legal basis, mechanism to hold China liable...

July 30, 2021

Death toll in stampede in India’s Tamil Nadu...

September 29, 2025

World must listen to Africa, heed its concerns,...

March 13, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.