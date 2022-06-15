Please help me bury my son

Trending Now
Community

June 15, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

 KEETMANSHOOP, June 15 – Twenty-six-year-old Cornelius de Bruin is asking for assistance from the nation for the burial of his son.

The son, Vikus (2), died in the Keetmanshoop State Hospital on 22 May 2022 and still has not been buried because there are no funds.

Baby Vikus Rooi was the son of Cornelius de Bruin and Emmery Rooi. The father, who lives in the Illeni informal settlement, says Vikus was born with chest problems that contributed to his death. He was admitted to the hospital on 22 May 2022 and died on the same day.

Cornelius has no source of income and lives with his father who also is unemployed. The men live in a shelter made from different types of fabrics.

Cornelius says was he the only parental figure in the child’s life as his mother left them after giving birth and Cornelius raised him. Anyone willing to help can get in touch via +264 81 273 7373 which is the cellphone number for community worker Abraham Goagoseb working on this case. Cornelius and his father do not have cell phones. – Namibia Daily News

 

