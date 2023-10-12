IUM Libraries Receive Generous Donation of Books from Professor Hileni Kapenda

Staff Reporter

ONGWEDIVA, Oct. 12 — The Ongwediva Library Staff, in collaboration with the Student Library Ambassadors, successfully hosted their 2nd Library Open Week at their state-of-the-art new library. The event aimed to raise awareness of the services provided by the library while also providing practical sessions for library patrons on accessing library information resources, including both print and online materials.

This event, held from 2nd October to 6th October 2023, is in line with the library’s contribution to the University’s Strategic Goal D, which focuses on improving stakeholder satisfaction and community impact through useful engagement, quality service, relationships, communication, collaboration, partnerships, and teamwork.

The event included sessions on navigating the library’s webpage, using the “Ask a Librarian” feature, searching for library materials through OPAC, renewing books online, using the Mendeley Reference Manager, and accessing e-books and past exam papers on the Learning Management System (LMS).

With the completion of the new library’s construction on campus, four hundred two (402) students and four (4) staff members actively participated in this week’s training. IUM libraries aspire to create impactful, user-focused library services and showcase the value and impact of the services provided by sharing success stories across all campuses.

We are pleased to announce that Seventy-five (75) multidisciplinary books were generously donated by Professor Hileni Kapenda, a lecturer at IUM Ongwediva Center of Excellence for Education. The IUM library staff remains dedicated and committed to providing the highest standard of quality services, exceptional customer care, and timely access to relevant information.

– Written by Melba K. Sitwala, IUM Librarian