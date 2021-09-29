Croatia to introduce COVID certificates for health and social workers

ZAGREB, Sept. 29 — COVID certificates will become mandatory for all patients and employees in the health and social care system from Oct. 4, the Croatian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The COVID certificate verifies that a person has been fully vaccinated, has recently obtained a negative test result, or has recently recovered from the virus.

The measure is being introduced due to the current epidemiological situation in Croatia, and an insufficient vaccination rate among citizens, the Health Ministry said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,061 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country, and eight deaths from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, there have been 401,169 recorded cases and 8,614 deaths. (Xinhua)