Trending Now
Home WorldEurope Croatia to introduce COVID certificates for health and social workers
Croatia to introduce COVID certificates for health and social workers
Europe

Croatia to introduce COVID certificates for health and social workers

September 29, 2021

ZAGREB, Sept. 29 — COVID certificates will become mandatory for all patients and employees in the health and social care system from Oct. 4, the Croatian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The COVID certificate verifies that a person has been fully vaccinated, has recently obtained a negative test result, or has recently recovered from the virus.
The measure is being introduced due to the current epidemiological situation in Croatia, and an insufficient vaccination rate among citizens, the Health Ministry said.
In the last 24 hours, 1,061 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the country, and eight deaths from the disease. Since the beginning of the pandemic in February 2020, there have been 401,169 recorded cases and 8,614 deaths. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 49
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibia’s Chanique Rabe crowned Miss Supranational 2021

August 22, 2021

Artists in Greece help support, raise funds for...

March 16, 2018

Russia-U.S. economic war looms larger as new sanctions...

August 12, 2018

Germany regrets U.S. withdrawal from Open Skies arms...

November 23, 2020

Roundup: Russian shopping mall fire claims 64 lives,...

March 27, 2018

British soldier killed in bomb northern Syria: ministry

March 31, 2018

Milan edges Spezia with Maldini’s maiden goal

September 26, 2021

Many UK workers lack access to decent toilets:...

November 19, 2018

Australia’s union leaders warn of job losses from...

September 28, 2021

Portugal starts to issue COVID-19 passport.

June 16, 2021