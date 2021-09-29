Trending Now
Home WorldAfrica South Africa’s quarterly employment down
South Africa’s quarterly employment down
Africa

South Africa’s quarterly employment down

September 29, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 29 — South Africa lost 86,000 or 0.9 percent jobs quarter-on-quarter from March to June 2021, according to quarterly employment figures released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Tuesday.
It means that the number of employed people declined from 9,652,000 in Quarter one to 9,566,000 in the second quarter.
The Stats SA said employment in community service decreased by 2.3 percent, manufacturing by 1.4 percent and construction declined by 1.4 percent.
Full-time employment decreased by 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter. This was largely due to decreases in business services, manufacturing, construction,trade and electricity.
Part-time employment decreased by 5.6 percent quarter-on-quarter, from 1,050,000 in March 2021 to 991,000 in June 2021.
When it comes to earning, basic salary paid to employees increased by 7.3 billion rand (483 million U.S. dollars) from 646.7 billion rand in March 2021 to 653.9 billion rand in June 2021.
“This was largely due to increases in the following industries: business services, trade, manufacturing, transport, construction, and electricity. However, there were decreases in the mining and community services industries,” Stats SA said.
South Africa continued struggling with high levels of unemployment as experts said the only policy change would help turn around the economy and create jobs. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 50
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Mobile app launched to track Africa’s fall armyworm...

March 16, 2018

Central African Republic: At least 3 killed amid...

May 1, 2018

Kenyan president says 14 killed in hotel attack

January 16, 2019

Big Brother Naija Season 5 Premieres July 19

July 2, 2020

Zambia threatens to deregister churches and civil society...

February 16, 2018

Sudan gov’t says ready to resume talks with...

September 12, 2017

Zimbabwean president extends top judge’s term of office

May 12, 2021

Only 2.7 million people vaccinated in South Africa.

June 28, 2021

President Magufuli banned Government officials from foreign trips...

March 25, 2021

South Sudan bans wildlife hunting

March 8, 2018