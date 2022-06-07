Trending Now
Criminal escapes police custody at Swakopmund
Crime

Criminal escapes police custody at Swakopmund

June 7, 2022

By Staff Reporter

SWAKOPMUND, June 7 – A 24-year old man arrested for housebreaking and theft in Mondesa escaped from the Swakopmund Police Station on Monday, 6 June at around 17h19.

According to the report by Inspector Ileni Shapumba, the suspect allegedly escaped from the police station after he and other eight inmates were brought back from the Swakopmund State Hospital where they were taken for medical treatment.

The suspect is reported to be a resident of Tamariskia, Swakopmund with families in Rehoboth and South Africa.

Investigations to trace and rearrest him are continuing and the public has been asked to assist.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the escapee is urgently requested to contact Deputy Commissioner Iikuyu on 081 246 4757 or Detective  W/O Samuel Auxab on 081  2766844 or any nearest police station. – Namibia Daily News

 

 

