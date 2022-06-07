Teen stabs woman in fight over boyfriend at Oshakati

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 7 – Police in Oshana are investigating a case of attempted murder after a 29-year-old woman was stabbed by a teenage girl (17) on Monday around 23h00 at the Okandjengendi location, Oshakati.

According to Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, it is alleged the victim was stabbed in her right chest and back with an Okapi knife and sustained serious injuries. The pair were reportedly arguing over a boyfriend.

The victim was admitted to the Oshakati intermediate hospital and the suspect has already been arrested. The police investigation continues. – Namibia Daily News