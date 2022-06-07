KK Media fighting period poverty at Niilo Taapopi SSS

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, June 7 – Access to affordable menstruation products is a right, not a privilege.

Many girls in Namibia are forced to use unhygienic materials to manage their monthly cycle as a result of poverty, leading to their absence from school.

KK Media aims to embark on a national sanitary pads donation drive to ensure they play their part in keeping the girl-child in school.

Established in 2021, KK Media has so far donated to Okeeholongo Primary School in the Okongo constituency, the Light and Hope Tournament in Oshana and Niilo Taapopi Senior Secondary School at Okahao in Omusati. And they’re planning to visit all 14 regions.

Founder, Anna-Liisa Mutshetha Ndinelago Shipanga (27), from Oluteyi said she started these donations to address the social and economic challenges faced by the youth in the country such as sanitary pads.

Shipanga said the charity organisation aims to collect and distribute sanitary pads and other items that one can donate to school children.

“We’re doing this to keep our kids in school because sometimes some parents can’t afford to buy pads which might cause a girl-child to be home while on periods. “Therefore we ask good people to donate pads or anything that is needed by our girls to stay in school,” she said. – Namibia Daily News