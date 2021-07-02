Mukuve was killed, body left to float Autopsy reveals.

Shadikongoro, July 2–Autopsy reveals Unam student the late Mukuve Kanyanga who was found dead in the river was killed and his body dumped in the river. The Unam student Mukuve Kanyanga Ryan, whose body was found floating in the Kavango river at Kapako village of Mukwe Constituency, He was reported missing on 18 June 2021 at the area between Shadipwere, Rudhiva, Shadikongoro and Kapako.

The Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute told the media on Thursday that the Autopsy conducted on Wednesday found no water on the decease lungs to indicate that he could have drowned.

They futher observed that a bone in his neck was broken, indicating that Kanyanga was strangled. NAMPOL crime investigator coordinator Bonifasius Kanyetu said: “Police officers from the serial crime investigation unit travelled to mukwe constituency, where the crime was committed to start conducting Investigation”.

Annakleta Haikera

Namibia Daily News

Rundu