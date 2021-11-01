CoW issues alert for possible flash floods in coming weeks

WINDHOEK, NOV 1 — City of Windhoek, on Friday warned of possible flash floods and strong winds in the next couple of weeks and perhaps throughout the rainy season. Such situations may lead to damage to properties, power cuts, flooding, and the use of some roads may become unsafe, the municipality said in a statement.

“The seasonal rainfall forecast points to a normal to above-normal rainfall season for most of Namibia, except the northwest areas where normal to below-normal rainfall is anticipated,” the statement said, quoting Namibia’s Meteorological Services.

“The possibility of flooding and flash flooding in the traditional areas is not ruled out.”

The services said the likelihood of heavy rainfall events followed by hailstorms and lighting, which can be destructive to infrastructure and humans, are anticipated. – XINHUA