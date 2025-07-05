Wakudumo Reacts To His Defeat During Swapo Primary Elections.

By John K. WaDisho

UTOKOTA,July 05,Former Governor of Kavango East region Bonifatius Wakudumo who performed poorly during Sunday 28 June at Swapo Party conference at Muroro competing for Mashare constituency councilor position informed Namibia Daily News that since primary elections are now done, he is now going back to his normal life as a citizen and to his career of Construction and Farming and at the same time remains active in politics of Swapo party, he said.

“I want to make it very clear I didn’t quit politics as you reported, I’m a member of the Central Committee of Swapo Party and I will remain active both in Swapo party and business”Wakudumo boasted.

Out of 7 candidates who participated in the elections the former Governor came 5th obtaining 11 votes against the leader Rudolf Mupiri who scored the highest of 33 votes.

Loise Garosas 19 a local business woman and teacher by profession popular Rosa Mbangu was close with 18 votes.

The former long serving Mashare District Coordinator Gideon Livora a highly in-spirant to become a Councilor was surprised how his support dried up quickly after leaving office recently but received humble votes 7 only, while Kashipare Mateus was the last with 4 votes only.

The 3 successful candidates Rudolf Mupiri, Loise Goreses and Rosa Mbangu’s names was send on Monday to Windhoek for vetting and once that process is done then another mountain to climb by facing Incumbent Councillor Phillipus Mavara Nkore. who some think that he have done well and deserve re-election- Namibia Daily News.

