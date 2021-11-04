United, City set for Mancunian war

SPORT FEATURE: Premier League preview, Manchester United v Manchester City, 6 November 2021

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Manchester United host Manchester City at Old Trafford on the afternoon of Saturday 6 November 2021.

Always a heated showdown, this battle will have even more tension than usual as the Red Devils look to claim the scalp of the current champions to renew flagging hopes that they can challenge for the title. Yet the Citizens have looked one of the most capable teams in the Premier League this season and manager Pep Guardiola will expect them to assert themselves at the ‘Theatre of Dreams.

“[The Manchester derby] is always a difficult, complicated game,” said the Man City boss. “United have such great quality, players who can change the game so quickly, but we also have our own strengths. It will be a fantastic game.”

Red Devils midfielder Nemanja Matic is defiant ahead of the clash against their arch-rivals: “Every next game is the most important; every next game is a new challenge, an opportunity to show your qualities,” said the Serbian. “We’re going to take responsibility; we’re going to step up and see what we can do. I’m sure that we can do a lot.”

Key players

Bruno Fernandes – The Portuguese playmaker remains the heartbeat of United’s attack, though he will be disappointed at their lack of consistency through the season thus far. Expect him to put in a blockbuster performance against the Citizens.

Bernardo Silva – City’s elegant Bernardo Silva was even linked with a move away from the club prior to the start of the season, but his outstanding form thus far has made him an irreplaceable part of Pep Guardiola’s plans.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, United and City have met in 185 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1891. The Red Devils have claimed 77 wins compared to 55 for the Citizens, while 53 games have been drawn.

United took four points off City last season in the teams’ Premier League meetings, with a 0-0 draw at Old Trafford in December 2020 and a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium in March 2021, featuring goals from Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw.

Battles to watch

Cristiano Ronaldo v Ruben Dias – While Ronaldo remains a potent goal threat and the ultimate penalty box predator, compatriot Ruben Dias will back himself to keep ‘CR7’ under wraps through the Manchester derby.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka v Jack Grealish – United’s right-back is a reliable defender who excels in one-on-one situations, but his concentration and resilience will be put to the test by the skillful and dynamic Grealish.

Paul Pogba v Ilkay Gundogan – Two all-action midfielders, Pogba and Gundogan are set to come into direct battle in the ‘engine room’ and the player which establishes their dominance will give their team an upper hand for the derby.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 6 November

14:30: Manchester United v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1