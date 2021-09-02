Trending Now
COVID-19 origins tracing should be conducted scientifically: Myanmarese media
COVID-19 origins tracing should be conducted scientifically: Myanmarese media
World

COVID-19 origins tracing should be conducted scientifically: Myanmarese media

written by Paulina Meke September 2, 2021

YANGON, Sept. 2 — COVID-19 origins tracing should be conducted scientifically for the treatment and it should not blame or give political pressure on other countries, Myanmarese media reported Thursday, citing the Health Ministry.
The ministry urged the vaccine-producing countries to assist other countries and developing countries for vaccine production, reported Myanma Alinn Daily, The Mirror Daily and The Global New Light of Myanma.
The ministry called for all countries to step up cooperation in tackling the challenges as the new variants of COVID-19 are spreading around the world, said the reports.
Myanmar has recently detected 15 cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant which is considered to pose a higher risk of death.
According to the ministry’s latest figures, over 2.1 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 2.6 million people have completed the first dose of vaccination as of Aug. 31.
As of Wednesday, Myanmar reported 402,640 COVID-19 infections, with 15,490 deaths, the ministry said. (Xinhua)

