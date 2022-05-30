City Police need citizens help on three robbery suspects

By John K WaDiescho

WINDHOEK, 30 May 2022 – Windhoek City Police have urged members of the public to come forward with information on three suspects who were apprehended on Monday morning for being in possession of stolen items.

Describing the trio as “well known”, police said in a statement the items had been stolen from an unknown victim in Hochland Park.

One of the suspects is a regular offender who was released last week on bail on charges of armed robbery in Okahao.

According to the City Police Facebook page, these suspects have been targeting residents of Khomasdal, Rocky Crest, Hochland Park, Pioneers Park as well as Unam students

“Any public member who recognises any of the suspects in the pictures is urged to inform us in order to build a strong case,“ the statement concluded. – Namibia Daily News