Trending Now
Home NationalCrime City Police need citizens help on three robbery suspects
City Police need citizens help on three robbery suspects
Crime

City Police need citizens help on three robbery suspects

May 30, 2022

By John K WaDiescho

WINDHOEK, 30 May 2022 – Windhoek City Police have urged members of the public to come forward with information on three suspects who were apprehended on Monday morning for being in possession of stolen items.

Describing the trio as “well known”, police said in a statement the items had been stolen from an unknown victim in Hochland Park.

One of the suspects is a regular offender who was released last week on bail on charges of armed robbery in Okahao.

According to the City Police Facebook page, these suspects have been targeting residents of Khomasdal, Rocky Crest, Hochland Park, Pioneers Park as well as Unam students

“Any public member who recognises any of the suspects in the pictures is urged to inform us in order to build a strong case,“ the statement concluded. – Namibia Daily News

 

Post Views: 246
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Case of RHB girl arrested with cannabis postponed

May 8, 2018

3 mln-euro cash heist in Paris suburb: report

February 11, 2019

7 beheaded, 3 young girls kidnapped in northern...

February 8, 2019

Okahandja toddler drowns in bucket of water

March 24, 2018

Suspected robber dies during shooting

July 4, 2018

Appeal by jailed farmworker temporarily removed from court...

September 25, 2018

Arrest warrant issued for fraud accused estate administrator

May 22, 2018

Robbers steal N$1.3 million from Puma depot

May 7, 2022

A 15-year-old raped at Otsalindi village in December

May 20, 2022

Attempted rape and robbery case in Rehoboth postponed

August 17, 2018