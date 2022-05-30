Deputy minister Alexia Manombe-Ncube brings messages for disabled in the south

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANHOOP, May 30 – Deputy minister of disability affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, visited Keetmanshoop on Monday and encouraged more students from the south to apply for educational programmes for people with disabilities.

The meeting at the Disability Resource Centre was to inform people of the support provided by her office.

She reminded the audience the mandate of her office is to strengthen and coordinate the implementation of national and international legal frameworks on disability, as well as to raise awareness and initiate programmes that enable persons with disabilities to have access to education, employment, health and other services.

Among the special programmes on offer are Awareness on Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Access for Students with Disabilities to Tertiary Institutions and individual support programmes.

“Students from the south are the least beneficiaries of these programmes, and I would like to see more of them apply for the educational programmes, ”she said.

“I encourage you to use the resource centre more to your benefit and also use it to generate income for the disabled persons’ community,” she added.

During questions and suggestions on the way forward, one of the suggestions was for the president to look into a grant for parents living with disabled children, as they cannot look for jobs because of their children’s special needs at home.

Deputy minister Manombe-Ncube also encouraged the community to honour national and international disability days. – Namibia Daily News

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.