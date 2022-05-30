Trending Now
Home NationalHealth Deputy minister Alexia Manombe-Ncube brings messages for disabled in the south
Deputy minister Alexia Manombe-Ncube brings messages for disabled in the south
Health

Deputy minister Alexia Manombe-Ncube brings messages for disabled in the south

May 30, 2022

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANHOOP, May 30 – Deputy minister of disability affairs, Alexia Manombe-Ncube, visited Keetmanshoop on Monday and encouraged more students from the south to apply for educational programmes for people with disabilities.

The meeting at the Disability Resource Centre was to inform people of the support provided by her office.

She reminded the audience the mandate of her office is to strengthen and coordinate the implementation of national and international legal frameworks on disability, as well as to raise awareness and initiate programmes that enable persons with disabilities to have access to education, employment, health and other services.

Among the special programmes on offer are Awareness on Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Access for Students with Disabilities to Tertiary Institutions and individual support programmes.

 

“Students from the south are the least beneficiaries of these programmes, and I would like to see more of them apply for the educational programmes,  ”she said.

“I encourage you to use the resource centre more to your benefit and also use it to generate income for the disabled persons’ community,” she added.

During questions and suggestions on the way forward, one of the suggestions was for the president to look into a grant for parents living with disabled children, as they cannot look for jobs because of their children’s special needs at home.

Deputy minister Manombe-Ncube also encouraged the community to honour national and international disability days. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 77
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Over 16,000 Ethiopians die due to HIV/AIDS every...

March 27, 2019

S. Africa starts vaccinating police

July 5, 2021

(Special for CAFS) Zambia police ban politicians from...

July 27, 2021

Bank Windhoek supports Namibia Hikers Association

August 23, 2018

S. African minister welcomes approval of China’s Sinovac...

July 3, 2021

Namibian entrepreneurs, various sectors welcome COVID-19 vaccine donation...

March 20, 2021

Minister of Health and Social Services, Kalumbi Shangula,...

August 21, 2021

South Africa ready to licence COVID-19 vaccines.

December 16, 2020

Anatomy of Khomas & Erongo Lockdown.

March 27, 2020

Venaani takes aim at Health Professions Council

February 25, 2019