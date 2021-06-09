Ugandan president appoints new ruling party secretary general, national treasurer

KAMPALA, June 9 — Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Tuesday appointed his ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s secretary general, deputy and national treasurer as he moves to constitute the new government.

Museveni, who was sworn in on May 12 for his sixth five-year term in office, named the party’s former deputy secretary general, Richard Todwong, as the new secretary general, and former national party treasurer, Rose Namayanja, as the new deputy secretary general.

The president appointed former secretary general, Justine Kasule Lumumba, as the minister in charge of general duties at the office of the prime minister.

Museveni appointed South Africa’s high commissioner Barbara Oundo Nekesa as new party national treasurer.

The president on Tuesday also named the country’s new vice president, prime minister, 32 cabinet ministers and 49 state ministers in the east African country. (Xinhua)