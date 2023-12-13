Navigating Namibia’s Power Transition: The Urgency of TIO Rollover for Prepayment Meters

By Benjamin Wickham

Windhoek, Namibia – December 13 – In a race against time, Namibia is grappling with the impending Token Identifier (TIO) rollover deadline set for November 24, 2024. With over 86% of electricity prepayment meters yet to undergo the mandatory update, the nation faces potential power outages that could impact countless users. Understanding the significance of the TIO rollover and actively participating in the process is key for Namibian prepayment meter users to ensure seamless and uninterrupted electricity access in the future.

The TIO is a pivotal component, a unique code embedded in prepayment meter tokens, validating their legitimacy. However, the code has a finite lifespan, requiring all meters to transition to a new key version (KRN2) before the current TIO code (KRN1) resets to zero on November 24, 2024. Failure to update meters by this deadline could render them incapable of accepting new tokens, leaving users without electricity.

As of November 3, 2023, only 13.4% of meters have undergone successful updates, leaving a staggering 86.6% (or over 278,000 meters) at risk of post-deadline disruption. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the Electricity Control Board (ECB) has issued directives to distribution licensees to expedite the TIO rollover.

To address the sluggish progress, licensees are mandated to complete the rollover by July 31, 2024, providing a crucial four-month buffer. Additionally, monthly progress reports must be submitted to the ECB, ensuring transparency and facilitating monitoring of the process. The ECB is urging licensees to allocate emergency budgets to guarantee timely completion.

Prepayment meter users play a pivotal role in expediting the TIO rollover:

1. Granting Access to Meters: Distribution licensees require physical access to perform updates. Cooperation from consumers in allowing access to meters is imperative for timely completion.

2. Reporting Delays or Issues: If consumers encounter delays or challenges during the update process, prompt reporting to their respective distribution licensee or the ECB is crucial. This ensures swift resolution and minimizes disruptions.

The Electricity Control Board fully supports the TIO rollover project, recognizing its paramount importance in maintaining a reliable electricity supply for prepayment meter users. The ECB encourages all stakeholders, including distribution licensees and consumers, to collaborate in achieving the set deadline and avoiding disruptions.

As Namibia hurtles toward the TIO rollover deadline, the cooperation of distribution licensees and active participation from consumers are pivotal. Understanding the urgency and significance of this update is crucial for safeguarding the nation’s electricity supply. By working together, Namibians can ensure a smooth transition, securing uninterrupted electricity access for all.