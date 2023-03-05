Nigerian troops rescue 14 kidnapped civilians in northern state

LAGOS, March 5 — Nigerian troops have rescued 14 people who were being held hostage by bandits in the northern state of Kaduna, an official said on Saturday.

The rescue mission was carried out recently by Nigerian troops who embarked on an operation targeted at a hideout of the bandits in the Chikun local government area of the state, said Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan in a statement.

The troops overpowered the bandits and killed one of them while others fled in disarray, said Aruwan, adding that all the rescued were safe and will be examined further before being reunited with their families.

The commissioner did not reveal the exact date of the operation, saying the hideout of the bandits has been destroyed by troops in the course of the battle.

There have been a number of armed attacks in Nigeria in recent months, resulting in deaths and kidnappings. (Xinhua)