Chelsea, Spurs renew their heated rivalry

SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to a classic Premier League rivalry, as Chelsea host Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on the evening of Sunday 23 January 2022.

The Blues have fallen off the pace set by Manchester City as far as the title is concerned, but they will still hope to put at least some pressure on the reigning champions, while Spurs have looked a team reborn under manager Antonio Conte.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said that uncertainties over injuries and Covid-19 cases is making life tough: “I don’t know what I can expect from my players in terms of physicality, intensity or minutes,” said the German. “Nobody knows any more because we have never done something like this. We play trial and error and see what we can do.”

Conte, meanwhile, wants his side to be ruthless: “I think that during the game when you create these chances to score you have to try to destroy these chances, especially in this type of game and against this type of opponent,” said the Italian, who has transformed Tottenham from a team which had lost its identity to one which is now very much in the hunt for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Key players

Kai Havertz – The versatile German has become a key man for Chelsea in recent times, playing in a variety of attacking positions and helping to ease the injury crisis which struck hard in December and early January. Havertz will hope to bring his ‘A game’ to this clash with Spurs.

Son Heung-min – The Korean attacker has been one of the main beneficiaries of Tottenham’s more intense approach under Antonio Conte, with his high-energy style very much coming to the fore and helping the North London club stage a remarkable revival.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Chelsea and Tottenham have met in 170 matches across all competitions since their first clash back in 1909. The Blues have claimed 74 wins compared to 55 for Spurs, while 41 games have been drawn.

The teams’ Premier League meeting earlier this season, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September 2021, ended in a 3-0 away win for Chelsea thanks to goals from Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger.

Battles to watch

Thomas Tuchel v Antonio Conte – While Tuchel wants control, Conte favours intensity and aggression – this should make for a fascinating tactical battle when these two great football minds go to war.

Thiago Silva v Harry Kane – The veteran Brazilian centre-back will be tasked with keeping Kane quiet, and the winner of this high-profile battle could well lead their team to all three points in this Sunday evening clash.

N’Golo Kante v Oliver Skipp – Kante remains the standard-setter for central midfielders, but Skipp is a player who has come on in leaps and bounds in recent times, and will be hungry to prove himself against the Frenchman.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 23 January

18:30: Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1