Milan face Juve test

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as AC Milan host Juventus at the San Siro Stadium on the evening of Sunday 23 January 2022.

The Rossoneri are looking to keep themselves in the hunt for the league title, while the Bianconeri are aiming to rescue their poor (by their high standards) campaign and end in the top four.

“We are a little more organised on the pitch, but it’s not certain that we will use the same formation from the last few matches throughout the season,” said Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri. “The important thing is to approach the game well, to express ourselves, to play a good game and win. We’re behind in the league and the top four are moving very fast. We have to keep winning, step by step, then we’ll see.”

Milan boss Srefano Pioli knows the test ahead of them is a tough one, but he is backing his team to come through with flying colours: “These are the important games that tell you about a team’s character and determination. We must find our best level and ensure that we represent Milan with pride.”

Key players

Zlatan Ibrahimovic – The Swedish veteran’s fitness is always tenuous, but if he is able to play against one of his former teams you can bet ‘Ibra’ will be hungry to help Milan claim three vital points in their push for the title.

Weston McKennie – With key winger Federico Chiesa ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, McKennie’s role will be even more crucial for Juventus, as they look to put a dent in Milan’s title hopes.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Milan and Juve have met in 69 matches across all competitions since 1993. The Bianconeri have claimed 34 wins compared to 18 for the Rossoneri, while 17 games have been drawn.

When the teams met in Serie A earlier this season, at the Allianz Stadium in September 2021, they played out a 1-1 draw after goals from Alvaro Morata and Ante Rebic.

Battles to watch

Stefano Pioli v Massimiliano Allegri – Both managers have enormous respect for one another, but that will all be put aside when they look to ruthlessly lead their side to a key victory at the San Siro.

Sandro Tonali v Manuel Locatelli – Two outstanding Italian midfielders, with both looking to gain control in the ‘engine room’ and lay the foundation for their respective team’s success.

Fikayo Tomori v Alvaro Morata – Tomori has become a popular figure in the heart of Milan’s defence, but he’ll need to be sharp and resilient to quell the threat of Juventus’ Morata.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 23 January

21:45: AC Milan v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1