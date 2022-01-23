Trending Now
MESSAGE OF CONDOLENCES FOR THE LATE HONOURABLE KATUUTIRE KAURA

January 23, 2022

The Honourable McHenry Venaani has learned with great shock and sadness of the demise of the amiable Late Honourable Katuutire Kaura. It is with profound sympathy that he extends his condolences to Mrs. Vicky Kaura and the children of Honourable Kaura.
The Honourable Kaura served as president of the then-Democratic Turnhalle Alliance (DTA) from 1998 to 2013 and further served as the Leader of the Official Opposition from 2000 to 2005. He was also a member of Namibia’s Constituent Assembly and served as a member of the National Assembly from 1990 to 2015, thus bringing a legislative career spanning over two and a half decades to a close. A
forthright academic and walking encylopedia, the Honourable Venaani further remembers his predecessor as a great political teacher and legislator. He recalls an iron-willed and gallant leader who played an unmistakable role in shaping the political discourse of his time. The death of the Late Honourable Kaura robs the Namibian political sphere of a wealth of experience.
The Honurable Venaani commiserates with the bereaved family and prays for strength and comfort during this difficult period, moreso with the biblical scripture; Mathew 5:4: “Blessed are those who grieve, for they shall be consoled.” May the Honourable Kaura’s soul rest in everlasting peace.

 

NDN Staff Reporter

