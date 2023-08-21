Rising Suicide Rates in Namibia: A Growing Concern

By Elezo Libanda

WINDHOEK, Aug. 21 – Namibia is grappling with a concerning rise in suicide rates, with the country possibly ranking among the highest in the world. In October 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched an awareness campaign to shed light on the alarming suicide rates in the African region. Six out of the top 10 countries with the highest suicide rates globally are in Africa, where approximately 11 people per 100,000 per year die by suicide.

The campaign, launched ahead of World Mental Health Day, aimed to reach 10 million people across the region to raise awareness and garner support from governments and policymakers for mental health programs, including suicide prevention initiatives. The efforts focus on equipping health workers to better support individuals dealing with suicidal thoughts, educating people on where to seek help, and sensitizing the public on identifying and assisting those in need to combat the stigma surrounding suicide, mental health, epilepsy, and substance abuse.

Suicide is a significant public health issue, and each suicide is a tragedy. However, in many African countries, including Namibia, suicide prevention is not given priority in national health programs. Experts argue that substantial investment is necessary to address the growing burden of chronic diseases and non-communicable conditions like mental disorders, which can contribute to suicide.

Namibia faces challenges in mental health service provision due to underinvestment by the government. The number of psychologists remains insufficient compared to the increasing population. Additionally, mental health workers are concentrated in urban areas, with limited presence in primary and community facilities.

Factors such as unemployment and substance abuse are identified as leading causes of suicides in Namibia. In 2022, WHO estimated Namibia’s suicide rate to be 9.7 per 100,000 population, making it the fourth highest compared to neighboring South Africa. Between January 2020 and June 2021, Namibia recorded 745 suicides, along with 1172 suicide attempts or ideation. Despite efforts by the Ministry of Health and Social Services to promote mental health and suicide prevention, challenges remain in providing psycho-social support at the community level.-Namibia Daily News