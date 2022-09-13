Kenya’s Ruto sworn in as fifth president

Trending Now
September 13, 2022

NAIROBI, Sept. 13 — Kenya’s newly elected President William Ruto was sworn in as the country’s fifth president at a ceremony in the capital, Nairobi on Tuesday.
Ruto took the oath of office in a peaceful handover ceremony attended by 20 African leaders including global dignitaries after a tightly contested election.
Ruto, born in 1966, won the August 9 elections, beating veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga narrowly in a presidential election that was later confirmed by the country’s Supreme Court.
Uhuru Kenyatta, the outgoing president, handed over instruments of power to Ruto amid tight security in and around the venue.  (Xinhua)

