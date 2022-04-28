Cameroonian troops arrest 40 suspected separatist fighters

YAOUNDE, April 28 — Cameroon army said on Wednesday its troops have arrested 40 suspected separatist fighters in the country’s war-torn English-speaking region of Northwest.

The suspects have arrested during an operation in the locality of Oku on Tuesday “thanks to collaboration by the population”, the army said.

There were no further details on how the operation unfolded but an army official who opted for anonymity told Xinhua, that the arrest was “a significant breakthrough” in the fight against armed separatism in the region.

Since 2017, separatist fighters have been trying to establish an independent nation they called “Ambazonia” in Cameroon’s two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest. (Xinhua)