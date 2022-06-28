Trending Now
Russian airstrike hits facilities in central Ukraine
Mall shelled by Russina missiles, “The number of victims is impossible to imagine,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.
POLITICS

Russian airstrike hits facilities in central Ukraine

June 28, 2022

MOSCOW/KYIV, June 28 — The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a “high-precision” airstrike on hangars with armaments and munitions in the Kremenchuk road machinery plant in Ukraine’s central Poltava region on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
The attack, targeting weapons delivered by the United States and European countries, was carried out with “high-precision weapons of Russia’s aerospace forces and Kalibr missiles,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The strike destroyed West-manufactured armaments and munitions set to be delivered to Ukrainian troops in Donbas, it added.
“The detonation of the stored munitions caused a fire in a non-functioning shopping centre next to the facilities of the plant,” the ministry said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram that the attack hit a local shopping mall with more than 1,000 people inside.  (Xinhua)

