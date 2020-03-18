30 African countries report 443 COVID-19 cases as death toll reaches 10

ADDIS ABABA, March 18 -- Some 443 total COVID-19 cases have been reported in 30 African countries as of Tuesday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) disclosed on Wednesday. The Africa CDC, specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), in its latest situation update issued on Wednesday regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the African continent also disclosed that a total of 10 deaths have been reported from four African countries. The four African countries that have recorded the 10 coronavirus-related deaths as of Tuesday are Egypt 4, Algeria 3, Morocco 2, and Sudan 1, according to the Africa CDC. Among the 30 African countries that have recorded the reported 443 COVID-19 cases Egypt, South Africa and Algeria have reported 166, 62, and 53 respectively as of Tuesday. Other African countries such as Morocco has reported 38, Senegal 27, Tunisia 20, Burkina Faso 15, Cameroon 10, Rwanda 7, Ghana 6, Ethiopia 5, Cote d'Ivoire 4, Seychelles 4, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 3, Kenya 3, Nigeria 3, as well as Namibia 2. Thirteen African countries that are Benin, Central African Republic (CAR), Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Guinea, Gabon, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Liberia, and Mauritania have also recorded one COVID-19 cases each as of Tuesday, according to the Africa CDC. The Africa CDC also stressed that it is working with all affected African Union (AU) member countries and is mobilizing laboratory, surveillance, and other response support where requested. The 55-member pan African bloc, though it's Africa CDC, has activated its Emergency Operations Center and its Incident Management System (IMS) for the COVID-19 outbreak on January 27. The Africa CDC had also developed its third Incident Action Plan that covers the period from March 16 to April 15. Xinhua