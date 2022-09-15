Westerdale triumphant at Nedbank for Autism Series in Walvis Bay

By Staff Reporter

WALVIS BAY, Sept. 15 — On Saturday, September 10, the Walvis Bay Golf Club hosted the conclusion of the second final round of the Nedbank for Autism Series, with Shane Westerdale taking first place.

The Walvis Bay Golf Club hosted the final event in the series, which started at the Rossmund Golf Course on Saturday, August 27, moved on to the Henties Bay Golf and Lifestyle Estate on Saturday, September 3, and ended there this past Saturday. The series’ goal is to raise awareness for the Autism Association of Namibia.

Dan Zwiebel, the founder of DZ Golf and the organizer of the Nedbank for Autism Series, praised the players on a job well done and a successful coastal swing of the series.

A group of 60 players competed in the Walvis Bay Golf Club tournament on Saturday, making up the 176 players who took part in the series’ coastal swing. If I think back to when we first launched the series in 2019, watching it expand along the coast must be one of the most humble experiences for me as an organizer,” Zwiebel remarked.

“I would want to express my gratitude to each and every participant in the rounds that made up the coastal swing. The Walvis Bay Golf Club, Club Captain, Shane Westerdale for winning the Walvis Bay round, Ignatius Modler for winning the Henties Bay round, and Bertie Saunderson for winning the Rossmund round deserve my sincere congratulations, said Zwiebel.

Selma Kaulinge, the communications and PR manager for Nedbank Namibia, reiterated Zwiebel’s remarks regarding the series’ performance during its coastal swing.

“I must start by expressing my gratitude to the DZ Golf crew for making the last three events successful. “Watching golf club leaders battle and triumph on their own grounds demonstrates how significant the series has grown to even persuade seasoned golfers to participate,” Kaulinge said.

“When we started the series in 2019, we expected it to grow, and it’s very humbling to see how the attendance at these events has increased. With the finals taking place in two months, the series for this year is ready to come to a close. We are eager to learn how much money we were able to generate for the Autism Association of Namibia through pledges and donations from this year’s series, says Kaulinge.

The final round of the series will be played at the Omeya Golf Club on Friday, November 18, while the second-to-last round will be held at the Windhoek Golf & Country Club on Saturday, October 1.

M+Z Motors, AfricaOnline, ComputerKit Namibia, Engen Namibia, Imperial, Gondwana Collection Namibia, Safintra Roofing, Taeuber & Corssen, Pupkewitz Megabuild, Zebra Trailers, and Future Media are co-sponsors of the Nedbank for Autism Series.