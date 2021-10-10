Botswana explores inclusive economic growth through tourism

Trending Now
Africa

October 10, 2021

GABORONE, Oct. 10 — Botswana is exploring meaningful ways of ensuring the tourism sector benefits all, particularly women and youths, the southern African country’s tourism minister said Saturday.
“Our economic empowerment and emancipation plan is focused on youths, women, the indigenous and minority groups,” said Philda Kereng, Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism when sharing Botswana’s commitment to an inclusive tourism economic recovery and growth in a speech to mark a belated World Tourism Day.
Through proper legislation and policies, Kereng said Botswana commits to facilitating equal opportunity for all Batswana (citizens of Botswana) to take part in the tourism value chains.
Botswana is currently documenting heritage trails across the country, connecting and linking routes that traverse tourism sites that the country is richly endowed with, said Kereng. These trails would ensure that local communities, including women and youths, are connected to the tourism ecosystem.
The World Tourism Day was instituted in 1979 by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) to demonstrate the vital role that tourism plays in propelling and driving economies and livelihoods of respective member states. The event is usually celebrated on Sept. 27 annually. (Xinhua)

