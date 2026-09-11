Trending Now
Home InternationalAfrica Zambia warns of food insecurity as El Nino drought looms
Zambia warns of food insecurity as El Nino drought looms
Africa

Zambia warns of food insecurity as El Nino drought looms

September 11, 2026

LUSAKA, Sept. 11– About 1.2 million Zambians could face acute food insecurity from October this year to March next year due to an El Nino-induced drought, a senior government official said Friday.

Announcing the latest seasonal rainfall outlook in Lusaka, the country’s capital, Secretary to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa said the figure represents 7 percent of the analyzed population in 93 districts expected to experience drought during the 2026/2027 rainy season.

Kangwa urged early preparations for the challenging season, saying El Nino was expected to significantly influence weather patterns.

He said northern Zambia would receive normal to above-normal rainfall from October to December, while southern Zambia would experience below-normal rainfall due to El Nino.

“The contrasting rainfall patterns require targeted and proactive measures across climate-sensitive sectors,” he added.

He described the forecast as an early warning roadmap for safeguarding the country’s development gains and directed all provincial administrations to immediately implement multisectoral contingency plans.

Zambia experienced a severe drought during the 2023/2024 rainy season due to extreme weather associated with El Nino. According to the government, the drought affected crop production in 84 of the country’s 116 districts, leaving about 1.6 million people in need of food assistance. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 34
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Kenyatta expected to make major policy shifts to...

August 14, 2017

Nigerian troops kill 29 Boko Haram militants in...

October 14, 2021

Africa’s first female president awarded for leading recovery...

April 28, 2018

Climate fund approves 33.7 mln USD to help...

July 3, 2021

Death toll rises to 110 in Nigeria’s illegal...

April 25, 2022

Zimbabwe: African Development Bank notes progress on arrears...

April 7, 2022

COMESA, EU vow to strengthen cooperation across key...

May 20, 2026

Rwanda, IFAD sign 78.5 mln USD financing deal...

February 25, 2026

Kenya, Zambia resolve to remove barriers to spur...

June 16, 2022

Tanzania inks helium mining deal, eyes strategic role...

May 3, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.