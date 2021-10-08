Trending Now
Botswana vehicle stock down
Botswana vehicle stock down
Africa

Botswana vehicle stock down

October 8, 2021

GABORONE, Oct. 8 — National vehicle stock in Botswana decreased by 3.6 percent in 2020 when compared to 2019, from 601,190 vehicles to 579,789, said Statistician-General for Statistics Botswana Burton Mguni, adding that most of the vehicles were passenger cars and vans.
Despite the drop in vehicle stock last year, Statistics Botswana has highlighted that the national vehicle stock increased at an average annual rate of 6.4 percent between 2011 and 2020.
Mguni highlighted that the passenger cars dominated first registrations, at 71.6 percent of the total while vans followed with 9.1 percent.
The vehicle category with the least number of first registrations was motorcycles with 0.6 percent, Mguni said.
Meanwhile, according to Statistics Botswana, vehicles registered for the first time in Botswana fall under three categories: used, brand new and rebuilt.
The data authority said most of the vehicles registered for the first time in 2020 were used, constituting 79.2 percent of the total and followed by brand new vehicles at 20.7 percent and rebuilt vehicles constituting only 0.1 percent. – Xinhua

