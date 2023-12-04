Black Queens Hold First Training Session in South Africa Ahead of Namibia Clash

Staff Reporter

Johannesburg, December 4 — Ghana’s senior women’s national football team, the Black Queens, commenced their training sessions in South Africa in preparation for their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against Namibia.

Led by coach Nora Hauptle, the team arrived in Johannesburg and immediately began their preparations for the upcoming clash. All 23 players actively participated in the training session, engaging in intense drills and ball work.

With a 3-1 advantage from the first leg, the Black Queens aim to secure qualification to WAFCON 2024 with an aggregate victory. Having missed the last two editions, Ghana is eager to make a successful return to the tournament in Morocco.

Beyond WAFCON, the Black Queens have progressed to the final stage of Olympic Games qualifiers, where they are set to face Zambia next year for a coveted spot in the Paris tournament. Under Hauptle’s coaching, the team remains unbeaten and is determined to secure qualification for major tournaments.

Expressing confidence in her team’s capabilities, Coach Nora Hauptle stated, “We are confident in our ability to win against Namibia and secure qualification to WAFCON 2024. We have a strong team, and we have been working hard in training. We are ready to give it our all on Tuesday.”

The Black Queens are scheduled to compete against Namibia at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, with the match kicking off at 15:00 GMT.