Namibia’s Bold Commitment to Renewable Energy

By Benjamin Wickham

Abu Dhabi, December 4 — In a resolute declaration during the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge, Namibian President Dr. Hage G. Geingob underscored his nation’s steadfast dedication to renewable energy and its pivotal role in charting a sustainable future for Africa. He painted a compelling picture of Namibia, a country rich in oil resources, simultaneously investing significantly in green hydrogen, demonstrating a profound understanding that environmental consciousness and economic prosperity can be mutually reinforcing.

President Geingob firmly aligned Namibia with the objectives of Agenda 2063, stressing the urgent need for collective action to address climate change and advance sustainable development across the continent. Recognizing the crucial role of renewable energy in achieving Agenda 2063 goals, he called for a united Africa resilient in the face of global challenges.

Namibia’s aspiration to become a hub for renewable energy innovation is evident in its ambitious plans to deploy over 10 gigawatts of renewables within the next two decades, a remarkable 30-fold increase over its current generation capacity. This commitment is fueled by the understanding that green industrialization can generate jobs, spur economic development, and ensure universal energy access.

The strategic focus on green hydrogen production highlights Namibia’s commitment to decarbonizing sectors such as transportation and agriculture. Furthermore, the exploration of battery precursor manufacturing within the country underscores its determination to add value to natural resources like lithium and rare earth elements before export.

President Geingob acknowledged the substantial infrastructure investments required for green industrialization, including new ports, roads, railways, transmission lines, and pipelines for water and hydrogen. Stressing the need for collaborative efforts to mobilize the necessary billions of dollars, he emphasized the importance of collective action.

Namibia’s commitment to renewable energy extends beyond its borders, with President Geingob extending an invitation to collaborate, share knowledge, and forge partnerships to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy technologies across Africa. His call for collective action underscores the significance of regional cooperation in addressing climate change and achieving sustainable development.

In conclusion, President Geingob’s statement at the Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge stands as a powerful testament to Namibia’s unwavering commitment to renewable energy and its role in shaping a sustainable future for Africa. His vision of a green industrial future that creates jobs, fosters economic development and ensures energy access for all serves as an inspiration to nations across the continent and a beacon of hope for a greener, more sustainable world.